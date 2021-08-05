New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 800 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 363.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 510.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $111.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $4,279,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,796. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.