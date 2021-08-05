New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.65 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $188.24 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

