New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennar by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 312,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after buying an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $105.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

