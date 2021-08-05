New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 126,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 7,237,455 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $19.97.

EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

