New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Loop Capital

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.78.

New Relic stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. On average, analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,192 shares of company stock worth $2,524,566. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of New Relic by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in New Relic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in New Relic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

