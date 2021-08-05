Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Fundamental Research raised their price target on the stock from C$69.96 to C$72.72. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Newmont traded as high as C$79.22 and last traded at C$78.36, with a volume of 133478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

