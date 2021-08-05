Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Gap Down to $34.59

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.59, but opened at $28.70. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 16,011 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWT. Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a market cap of $571.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

