NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NXRT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. 57,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,186. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

