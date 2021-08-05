Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.29.

NXST opened at $146.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

