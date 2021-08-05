NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,800 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,321.43 ($95.65).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 7,982 ($104.29) on Tuesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,939.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The company has a market capitalization of £10.61 billion and a PE ratio of 35.97.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

