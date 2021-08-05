NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the footwear maker on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

NIKE has raised its dividend by 36.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.85. 286,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE has a 52 week low of $97.08 and a 52 week high of $172.34. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,339 shares of company stock valued at $61,913,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

