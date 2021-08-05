Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) was up 5% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 163,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,001,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nikola by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

