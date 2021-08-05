Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

Shares of NDLS stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. 543,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $574.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

