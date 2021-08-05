Nord Finance Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004694 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $640,830.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00101388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00143787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,137.79 or 0.99851344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.20 or 0.00847532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

