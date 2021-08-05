Norman S. Matthews Sells 85,449 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.98. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

