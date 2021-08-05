Nortech Systems (NSYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

