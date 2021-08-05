Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 106.70 ($1.39). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 105.55 ($1.38), with a volume of 32,495 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £30.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

