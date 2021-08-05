Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 2,750 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $126.65.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.