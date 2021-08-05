Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,481 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dawson Geophysical were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,272,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DWSN opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $60.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

