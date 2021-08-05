Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE CYD opened at $14.86 on Thursday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $607.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.