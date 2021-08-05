Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,505 Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $618.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.