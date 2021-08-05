Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,876 Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mannatech were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $54.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.96. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

