Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $845.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.77. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French acquired 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.