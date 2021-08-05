Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Krystal Murphy Nelson Buys 650 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $251.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 28.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

