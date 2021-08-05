Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Purchases $12,675.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Joseph W. Adams bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $12,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 90.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

