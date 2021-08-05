Nuance Communications (NUAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Nuance Communications to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nuance Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $54.52 on Thursday. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,727.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

