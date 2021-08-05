Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 721,743 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 187,544 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.48. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.48.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock worth $523,335 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.