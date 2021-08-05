NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $303.70 Million

Analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report $303.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $316.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.30 million. NuVasive posted sales of $295.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUVA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,459,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,408,000.

NUVA opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,061.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

