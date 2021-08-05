Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LU. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,889,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lufax by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,080,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,052,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,511,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LU opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

