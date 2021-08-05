Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $816,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,296,039 in the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.26.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

