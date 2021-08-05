Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,478 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $43.48 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $98.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.13.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.