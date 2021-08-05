Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQX. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after buying an additional 57,239 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQX stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.13. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

