Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NXN stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

