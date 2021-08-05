Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NXN stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.21.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
