Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXQ)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NXQ stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile
