Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXQ)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NXQ stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

