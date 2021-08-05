NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.52.

Shares of NVA traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.14. 754,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,265. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$709.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.5115937 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

