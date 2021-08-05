NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 95,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $25.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

