O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

