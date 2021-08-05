O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Buy”

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.
OI has been the topic of several other research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.
NYSE:OI opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
