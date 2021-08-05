O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Buy”

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

