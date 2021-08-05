Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.55. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

