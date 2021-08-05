Old Port Advisors Has $235,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

