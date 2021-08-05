Old Port Advisors Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $197.91 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

