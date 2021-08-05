Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Shares of ONDS opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Ondas has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $265.45 million and a PE ratio of -11.82.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ondas news, Director Derek Reisfield purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ondas by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ondas by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 227,486 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ondas by 987.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Ondas by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

