OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 10,925,000 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,449. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.