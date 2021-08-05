OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano Sells 24,840 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76.

On Monday, May 10th, John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $305,117.28.

On Friday, May 7th, John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $1,355,206.97.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,580. The company has a market cap of $676.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Equity Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 225.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $3,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONEW. Raymond James decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

