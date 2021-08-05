Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

ONTO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.12. 319,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,354. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $3,402,255.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,498 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

