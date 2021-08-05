Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.
ONTO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.12. 319,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,354. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
