OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 28.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

