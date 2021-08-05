Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Barclays cut shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. 24,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,015. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,657,000 after purchasing an additional 409,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

