Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ceragon Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.55 million, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

