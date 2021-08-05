Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $22.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $25.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

GWW opened at $439.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $336.91 and a one year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

