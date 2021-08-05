Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,026 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nokia by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,792,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 166,922.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

NYSE:NOK opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

